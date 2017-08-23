Trevor Rosenthal needs Tommy John surgery

ST. LOUIS - Fireballer Trevor Rosenthal has thrown his last pitch in a Cardinals uniform for this season, and next year is in jeopardy as well.
It was announced on Wednesday that the Cardinals' closer will need Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow.
Rosenthal, who was in the midst of his best stretch of the season, was removed from the game with the Red Sox last Wednesday after giving up a home run and a walk. He has 11 saves and 3.40 ERA on the season.
Reliever Ryan Sherriff will take his spot on the 40-man roster and will be in a big league uniform tonight, as the Cardinals optioned Josh Lucas back to Memphis.
