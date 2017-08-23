Trevor Rosenthal needs Tommy John surgery

Aug 12, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal (44) celebrates with catcher Yadier Molina (4) after closing out the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

ST. LOUIS - Fireballer Trevor Rosenthal has thrown his last pitch in a Cardinals uniform for this season, and next year is in jeopardy as well.

It was announced on Wednesday that the Cardinals' closer will need Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow.

Rosenthal, who was in the midst of his best stretch of the season, was removed from the game with the Red Sox last Wednesday after giving up a home run and a walk. He has 11 saves and 3.40 ERA on the season.

Reliever Ryan Sherriff will take his spot on the 40-man roster and will be in a big league uniform tonight, as the Cardinals optioned Josh Lucas back to Memphis.

