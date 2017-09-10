Tri My Best Triathlon turns kids with disabilities into stars

ST. LOUIS - This Sunday morning was anything but quiet at Washington University in St. Louis as hundreds of families and supporters packed the campus for the third annual Tri My Best Triathlon.

Roughly 70 kids competed in the adaptive triathlon event which is specifically for kids with motor disabilities.

“Just making it a fun day for everyone, and a way to showcase kids with motor disabilities that they can athletes just like any other athlete," said Jennifer Miros, a physical therapist and supervisor for the cerebral palsy sports center with Children’s Hospital St. Louis.

Miros was thrilled to see the great turnout Sunday, which included 400 volunteers, hundreds of local cheerleaders and countless more friends and family coming together to cheer on the tri-athletes.

“It just takes a little bit more support, a little bit more adapting for them to be able to do it and it gives them so much confidence and self esteem that will carry out through the whole year," she said.

One of those athletes joining the triathlon Sunday was Allen Bublitz, an eighth grader from Wentzville who spent all summer training.

“I trained a lot this year, up until the last day," he said.

“This makes Allen feel proud," said Bill Bublitz, Allen's father.

"He’s able to do something. He’s able to get out there and compete. He loves it, just the personal satisfaction to get out there and do something like this.”

Partnering in the Tri My Best Triathlon was the Washington University in St. Louis Triathlon Cub and the Carol and Paul Hatfield Cerebral Palsy Sports and Rehabilitation Center (CPSR) at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

