UConn basketball coach's advice to young athletes goes viral

Advice from the University of Connecticut's head basketball coach to aspiring young athletes has gone viral. (Photo: Screengrab of video)

Advice from the University of Connecticut's head basketball coach to aspiring young athletes has gone viral.

The coach for UConn's women's team — which has won 109 straight games now — currently has his Huskies in the third round of the NCAA tournament and looking for a fifth straight national title. He knows a thing or two about how to coach.

In a video from a press conference recently, Geno Auriemma claims "recruiting enthusiastic kids is harder than it's ever been." He attributes that to the players they look up to on their TV screen who are "just being really cool."

"They haven't even figured out which foot to use to use as a pivot foot and they're gonna act like they're really good players," Auriemma said.

A different coach by the name of Matt Lisle shared the clip on Facebook Monday. It has been watched over 20 million times.

Auriemma said he and his team notice whether a player is engaged with the game. And if they're not, there are consequences.

"When I watch game film, I'm checking what's going on on the bench," Auriemma said. "And if somebody's asleep over there -- if somebody doesn't care, somebody's not engaged in the game -- they will never get in the game. Ever."

Watch the entire thing:

© 2017 KVUE-TV