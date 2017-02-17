KSDK
Video: Why you shouldn't play dodgeball vs. a softball pitcher

This video, shot by her father, is going viral.

KSDK Staff , KSDK 4:06 PM. CST February 17, 2017

Dodgeball is the classic gym game played by generations of students.  

It's a game where legends are born and some of us leave gym class with a few welts left over from a screaming volleyball or four-square ball that hit just just right.

But in Normal, Illinois the legend that has been born is this:  Don't play dodgeball with Adyson Slayback. Slayback is a U-14 softball pitcher for a team called the Angels.  From what we see here, she has quite the arm and is pretty darn accurate too.

 

