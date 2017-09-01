KSDK
Close

Volleyballers to Dig Pink

Preview of six-team tournament with proceeds to go to Breast Cancer research.

Andy Mohler, KSDK 11:30 PM. CDT September 01, 2017

A key aspect to the game of volleyball is the dig; diving to keep a ball in play from hitting the floor.  But on the weekend of September 8-9, six area prep volleyball teams will also be digging pink.  Francis Howell High School will host the second annual Dig Pink Challenge, with the proceeds raised going to fund breast cancer research.  Audrey Dahlgren introduces the story by Frank Cusumano.

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories