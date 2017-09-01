Volleyballers to Dig Pink

A key aspect to the game of volleyball is the dig; diving to keep a ball in play from hitting the floor. But on the weekend of September 8-9, six area prep volleyball teams will also be digging pink. Francis Howell High School will host the second annual Dig Pink Challenge, with the proceeds raised going to fund breast cancer research. Audrey Dahlgren introduces the story by Frank Cusumano.

© 2017 KSDK-TV