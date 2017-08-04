Close Warner to be enshrined on Saturday Warner will enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio. Larry Thornton, KSDK 5:52 PM. CDT August 04, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The unbelievable story of Kurt Warner will reach it's pinnacle on Saturday when Warner is enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.Frank Cusumano is live in Canto, Ohio for the enshrinement. © 2017 KSDK-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS 'Babe Ruth' of blood donors saves thousands, hits milestone Local man makes millions selling marijuana Overgrown yard engulfs home Is Dunkin' Donuts getting a new name? Thousands of 911 recordings lost or destroyed MagnifyMoney: What is a sales tax holiday? Bystander awareness and child sex exploitation DNA dominates day 3 of officer murder trial St. Louis police searching for missing man Woman dies after collision with Amtrak train More Stories Amber Alert: Kansas City 2-year-old taken by… Aug. 4, 2017, 4:51 p.m. Moonlight Ramble postponed due to threat of severe weather Aug. 4, 2017, 5:22 p.m. Convicted St. Louis County drug trafficker lived… Aug. 3, 2017, 11:16 p.m.
