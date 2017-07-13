KSDK
Wash U track star takes his chance at dream school and runs with it

Washington University was founded in 1853, and in their history, perhaps, they haven't graduated many better stories than a 22-year-old track star named Deko Ricketts.

Frank Cusumano, KSDK 6:35 PM. CDT July 13, 2017

He says it wasn’t supposed to happen.

Deko Ricketts always loved Washington University. However, they are a Division III school so they can’t offer athletic scholarships, and Deko’s mom could not afford the tuition.

Washington U wanted him to be a part of their community, so they made it possible for this track star to attend the school.

Deko rewarded the school with four sensational years. Sensational in the classroom, on the track and with the community.

With the help of editor David Mueth, Frank Cusumano has the story.

