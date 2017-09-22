KSDK
Close

WATCH LIVE: Parkway North vs. Ritenour

KSDK Sports , KSDK 5:23 PM. CDT September 22, 2017

Welcome to Friday Night High School Football.  KSDK.com is proud to bring you a premiere match up tonight featuring Parkway North (3-1) vs. Ritenour who enters tonight a perfect (5-0).   

Tonight’s week 6 matchup between Parkway North and Ritenour should be a good one, as these two Suburban South foes go head-to-head at 7 o’clock.  Ritenour is off to its best start since 2011 and the Huskies will try to keep their perfect 5-0 record intact.  

The live stream will begin approximately 6:30 p.m. tonight. 

Trying to watch from the app?: Watch Live Here 
 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories