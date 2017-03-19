The St. Louis Cardinals announced a pair of roster moves this morning as Luke Weaver has been optioned to Memphis (AAA) and Mitch Harris reassigned to minor league camp.

Initially off the big league camp roster, Harris is continuing his return from elbow surgery last June. The strength has gotten better, but he is still working to build endurance.

“There’s going to be days you feel good, still learning my new body so to speak now,” Harris said recently. “Going through days of we’re really sore today, alright today’s a better day. Just getting used to the in’s and out’s of the game too.”

Harris had appeared in two games this spring with a line of 2.0 IP, 4 hits, 2 ER, 2 BB, and 3 Ks.

Weaver made one start in four appearances, allowing 7 runs on 7 hits in 5.0 innings of work.

The Cardinals now have a camp roster of 51 players–which includes 16 non-roster invitees.

St. Louis Baseball Weekly