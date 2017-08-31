Wheelchair Tennis Championship on display in Forest Park

The world's best wheelchair tennis athletes are competing this week at the U.S. Wheelchair Tennis Open at the Dwight Davis Tennis Center in Forest Park.

Over 15 nations are represented as the competitors aim for prize money and points needed to qualify for the Paralympics in 2020.

St. Louis and the Gateway Confluence Wheelchair Foundation has hosted the event for nine years now.

Play will continue through Sunday, and admission is five dollars.

Frank Cusumano has further details.

© 2017 KSDK-TV