Yadier Molina helping hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Ashley Cole , KSDK 9:23 AM. CDT October 17, 2017

ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina traveled to Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims.

Molina distributed five truckloads of food, water and other essentials to victims of Hurricane Maria.

The Cardinals shared these photos:


In September, Molina and his wife Wanda started a GoFundMe account to raise $1 million for the island. Over $100,000 has been raised.
 

