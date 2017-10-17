Yadier Molina helping hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Photo: St. Louis Cardinals (Photo: Photo: St. Louis Cardinals)

ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina traveled to Puerto Rico to help hurricane victims.

Molina distributed five truckloads of food, water and other essentials to victims of Hurricane Maria.

The Cardinals shared these photos:

.@Yadimolina04 traveled to Puerto Rico to distribute five truckloads of food, water & other basic essentials to victims Hurricane Maria. pic.twitter.com/gJeJtAUUGS — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 16, 2017



In September, Molina and his wife Wanda started a GoFundMe account to raise $1 million for the island. Over $100,000 has been raised.



