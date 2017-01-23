Yordano Ventura: The late stud pitcher can teach us a lesson

Sep 30, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura (30) delivers a pitch against the Cleveland Indians during the second inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter G. Aiken-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Aiken, Custom)

Twenty-five years isn't enough time for a life to truly be lived, but there's nothing more harsh than life at teaching us that it is a privilege. Every single day that you wake up, take a moment and appreciate that yesterday was survived. Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura woke up Sunday, but won't relive the privilege on Monday. He died in a car accident in the Dominican Republic, and it's far from fair, but somehow that lesson never gets any easier.

I didn't know Ventura, nor did I get to watch him pitch every fifth day in Kansas City. However, not knowing someone doesn't detract from the impact they can have on you from afar. Ventura was a talent who commanded respect from across the league, and it's hard to resist the allure of a triple digit fastball with a smile behind it.

He was Royals' version of Carlos Martinez. Fiery young hurlers from the Dominican Republic with an emotional battleship for a heart and a will that could cut through most lineups. To put it lightly, Yordano was just getting started. He was merely warming up his arsenal, and now that potential has been tragically capped.

Ventura was entering the third year of a five year contract with the Royals, and coming off a 2016 season that was troublesome for the pitcher and the team. Ventura's earned run average had rose from a crisp 3.20 in 2013(he was only 23 years old) to 4.45 last season. The hits and walks per nine innings saw a hike as well, and his temper cost the Royals some games and innings. He hit eight batters and threw 13 wild pitches. He did pitch 186 innings, and the arm was still developing. He made 93 starts and won 38 games in his short Major League career, and that included a pair of World Series appearances with a win in 2015.

Ventura joins fellow Dominican stud Oscar Taveras as a stud gone too soon. Taveras died shortly after the 2014 season in a car wreck that revealed alcohol in the young man's system. Four months ago, Marlins phenom Jose Fernandez died in a boating accident. Taveras was 22 years old. Fernandez was 24. Too soon. Earlier Sunday, 33 year old former MLB journeyman talent Andy Marte died in a car wreck. While it's easy to wonder if the motor habits of these fine gents should be in question, the harder question is the aftermath.

The old adage proves that the dead are at peace, while the living have to find a way to take some meaning away from such an early passing. I can't imagine the pain in the family of Ventura right now. Death leaves a mark wherever it drops in, but 25 years is an especially hard dent. Before we wonder if there was alcohol in his system or crave more details, let's just let the family be. Let them bury a son. Sometimes, a human's greatest fault is rushing to judgment before allowing mourning to occur.

For now, you can wonder what could have been. How much electricity would Ventura have created with the Royals? Would he continue to lose his grip on efficiency and become just another guy? Would his Cy Young caliber stuff hit anothe level? The same scenarios play out in Cardinals fans heads about Taveras. How many years would he have anchored right field? Would the Cardinals have traded Shelby Miller and then reached far for Dexter Fowler? Would the end result be as good as the hype? All there is now is darkness. No answers.

Death really stinks, because it takes away the most interesting part about sports. What could have been and what is? The build up and the denouncement. The life of Yordano Ventura was unfinished, so it's like a book is full of empty pages, and will be put up on a shelf. Right next to Taveras and Fernandez.

All we can do is learn from it eventually. That has little to do with "Don't Do Drugs or Drink and Drive" possible warnings. It has everything to do with living your life to the fullest at every single juncture. Get up every day, and attack with a ferocity that may not have been absent the day before, but wasn't as strong. Get up, breathe in and out, and get up and do something. That's the simplest yet most important takeaway from the death of Yordano Ventura.

Life doesn't care if you throw a baseball 100 miles per hour or can save a life in a hospital; it will call your name when ready. The real question will then be simple; did you do enough to smile on the way out?

Ventura didn't accomplish everything he wanted, but he played in the big leagues, won a title, and never let a moment beat him right up to the end. He seemed like a kid who didn't waste a day. Let's take a page from his playbook, and live tomorrow like it is the last.

Isn't that the lesson to be learned here?

Right now, I'm imagining Ventura walking up to a baseball field in heaven and seeing the outrageously large smiles on the faces of Fernandez and Taveras. They welcome him in, and all three say, "let's play two".

