(Photo: KSDK, KSDK)

Ella Plegge stands 42-inches tall and 37 pounds.

She is a 6-year-old girl with an incredible amount of passion for the sport of hockey. However, Ella can barely see the puck that she shoots.

Frank Cusumano spent some with the Plegge family and he has this report.

