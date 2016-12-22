Holiday fireworks safety

(Photo: KCEN Editor, KAGS)

BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas - With Christmas and New Years approaching some people in the Brazos Valley will ring in the holidays with fireworks.

Volunteers with the A&M Consolidated Tiger band and choir want people to know how to stay safe while still having fun.

"We usually give them a box that they can light the fireworks in, and it acts as a protective barrier. We also give them bags that have safety instructions printed on the outside," said band member Riley Kuttler.

Band and choir members are volunteering at Top Dog Fireworks in Navasota to raise money for their performance in March at Carnegie Hall. They are one of many applicants who were chosen for this prestigious honor.

The National Council on Fireworks Safety also urges everyone to obey ALL local regulations regarding fireworks, and to make sure a responsible adult is supervising all firework activities.

