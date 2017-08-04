Kurt Warner's career reaches its pinnacle

From 1999: following a 27-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Rams QB Kurt Warner gives a game ball to one of the fans. (Photo: Custom)

If you’ve been an NFL fan at some point over the past 20 years, you most likely know the story of former Rams, Giants, and Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner by now. Back in 1994, after being cut by the Green Bay Packers (he was the fourth-string quarterback), Warne r t ook up a $5.50 per hour job stocking shelves in a grocery store up in Iowa.

Eventually, he decided to play in the Arena Football League for the Iowa Barnstormers, and soon after moved on to NFL Europe.

It was there that coach Dick Vermeil discovered him, and the potential talent he possessed. And when Trent Green went down in the 1999 preseason, Warner was thrusted into the starting role.

The rest is history.

Warner led the St. Louis Rams to a 13-3 record, throwing for 4,353 yard, while also leading the league with 41 touchdowns and a 65.1 percent completion percentage. His drive and ever-positive personality made him beloved by fans all across the league, and his season culminated in the Rams defeating the Tennessee Titans in the Super Bowl.

He led them to the Super Bowl two years later, but ultimately lost to the New England Patriots. For the next few seasons, Warner struggled with poor performances and injuries, leading to him heading to the New York Giants, and soon after, the Arizona Cardinals. In Arizona, he found second life, eventually leading the Cardinals to their first-ever Super Bowl, where they narrowly lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers in what is considered one of the greatest Super Bowl games in history.

When he retired in 2010, Warner held over a dozen NFL records, combined in the regular season and postseason. Now, on top of all of that, he takes his final steps into immortality by being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

