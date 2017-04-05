KSDK
Close

Trump holds press conference with Jordan's King Abdullah

KSDK 12:39 PM. CDT April 05, 2017

President Trump and King Abdullah to hold a joint press conference. The press conference is expected to start at 12:10 p.m.

If you don't see video in the player above, click here

 

© 2017 KSDK-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories