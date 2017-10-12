Barack Obama Is Hitting The Campaign Trail And Heading To Virginia
After former President Barack Obama left the White House, he he has, for the most part, stayed out of the spotlight. But now he's stepping back into politics and hitting the campaign trail. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
KSDK 7:39 AM. CDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
Hillsdale officer's vehicle, guns stolen from…Oct 12, 2017, 7:07 a.m.
-
SLMPD detective shot while sitting in vehicle in…Oct 12, 2017, 2:52 a.m.
-
After 5 years, family kidnapped by Taliban-linked…Oct 12, 2017, 7:36 a.m.