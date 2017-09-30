CDC Agrees: HIV Undetectable=Untransmittable
The CDC is agreeing with an international panel of more than 400 HIV experts saying: 'When ART results in viral suppression, or undetectable levels... it prevents sexual HIV transmission.' Jose Sepulveda(@josesepulvedatv) has more.
KSDK 6:08 PM. CDT September 30, 2017
