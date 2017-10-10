Clintons and Obama Remain Silent Over Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Hillary Clinton, husband Bill, and President Obama are remaining silent over allegations leveled against major Democratic party donor Harvey Weinstein. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FanatasticMrNate) reports.
KSDK 7:38 AM. CDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
Josh Hawley announces run for US SenateOct 10, 2017, 7:43 a.m.
-
St. Louis County elk attack captured on filmOct. 9, 2017, 10:28 p.m.
-
72-hour sale: Southwest fares fall below $100 round-tripOct 10, 2017, 5:21 a.m.