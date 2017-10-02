Dems Blast Trump Over Golf Trophy Dedication to Hurricane Victims

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Vandals 'running amok' in south St. Louis neighborhood
-
Police investigate officer-involved shooting
-
Church dedicates building to Officer Snyder
-
Protesters return to The Galleria
-
Local football teams shows support for police
-
Protesters help register new voters
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
Top highlights from Week 4 around the NFL
-
Thieves targeting cars donated to nonprofit
-
Man behind KSDK's 10 p.m. news wakes up from surgery paralyzed
More Stories
-
At least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in Las Vegas…Oct. 2, 2017, 3:13 a.m.
-
PHOTOS | Fatal shooting on Las Vegas stripOct. 2, 2017, 2:53 a.m.
-
Terror of Las Vegas mass shooting captured on social mediaOct. 2, 2017, 4:20 a.m.