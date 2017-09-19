Kellyanne Conway and Donald Trump Jr. Are Reportedly Giving Up Secret Service Protection
Both Kellyanne Conway and President Trump's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are apparently giving up his secret service protection. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
KSDK 8:14 AM. CDT September 19, 2017
