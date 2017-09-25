Mark Cuban Says' Trump Should Read A Book, Instead of Tweeting'

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Freshman takes four dates to homecoming
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
USC Good Samaritan Explains What Happened
-
Galleria protest ends with injuries & arrests
-
All protesters arrested Saturday have been released
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
Lost dog rescued from top of 14er
More Stories
-
North Korea: Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'Sep 25, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
-
Police in standoff with armed person in south St.…Sep 25, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
97-year-old Missouri WWII veteran kneels in support…Sep 25, 2017, 7:40 a.m.