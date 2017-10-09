Miami Dolphins Coach Allegedly Caught on Tape Snorting White Substance
The Miami Dolphins are investigating a video which just surfaced Sunday night which reportedly shows offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorting a powdery substance. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
KSDK 7:54 AM. CDT October 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
Remarkable resiliance: 7-year-old victim returns…Oct. 8, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
-
4-year-old fights brain tumor with a smileOct. 9, 2017, 12:03 a.m.
-
Affidavit: Missing Texas toddler was put outside for…Oct. 9, 2017, 5:16 a.m.