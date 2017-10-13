Mysterious Absence of North Korea's 'Rocket Men' Raises New Nuke Fears
Speculation over another North Korea missile launch or nuclear test escalated this week after two officials were missing during major public events. For more on the story here is Zachary Devita.
KSDK 8:06 AM. CDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
St. Louis County officers worry about fate of pay raiseOct 13, 2017, 6:08 a.m.
-
After 45 years, St. Louis Symphony ends Gypsy CaravanOct 13, 2017, 8:46 a.m.
-
Florissant Eagle Scout earns every merit badge offeredOct 12, 2017, 5:47 p.m.