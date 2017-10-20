Newly Released Video Shows White House Chief Of Staff Was Wrong In His Attacks On A Congresswoman
A newly released video from the Sun Sentinel newspaper in Florida proves White House Chief of Staff John Kelly was wrong in his attacks on a Congresswoman. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.
KSDK 3:04 PM. CDT October 20, 2017
