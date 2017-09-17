Nikki Haley Says U.N. Has Exhausted Options on North Korea
On CNN's State of the Union Sunday morning, Nikki Haley said the security council has exhausted all options at this point and she was happy handing the matter over to the pentagon. Haley also said military options are on the table.
KSDK 12:13 PM. CDT September 17, 2017
