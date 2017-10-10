President Trump Proposes Comparing IQ Tests with Secretary Tillerson
President Trump thinks reports of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson calling him 'a moron' are 'fake news.' But if it happened, POTUS has a plan, and it involves matching IQ tests. Veuer's Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.
KSDK 11:27 AM. CDT October 10, 2017
