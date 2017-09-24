Report: Jared Kushner Used Private Email To Conduct White House Business
It's one of President Trump's biggest criticisms of Hillary Clinton... using private email to conduct government business. But now one of of the President's own senior advisors and his son-in-law Jared Kushner is allegedly doing the same thing, according to Politico.
KSDK 4:32 PM. CDT September 24, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Galleria protest ends with injuries & arrests
-
Freshman takes four dates to homecoming
-
VERIFY: Are strangers following you on Facebook?
-
STL Board of Alderman honors Anthony Smith
-
Lost dog rescued from top of 14er
-
NC teacher's hand-washing experiment goes viral
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
Protesters head to St. Charles
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
NOW: LulaRoe or LulaNO?
More Stories
-
Crowd camps outside justice center awaiting release…Sep 24, 2017, 5:42 p.m.
-
Nashville church shooting: Masked gunman kills…Sep 24, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
NFL player protests sweep league after President…Sep 24, 2017, 12:33 p.m.