Report: Trump Offered Gold-Star Father $25,000, But Didn't Follow Through
The Washington Post reports President Trump offered 25,000 dollars to Chris Baldridge in a phone called after his son, 22-year-old Army Cpl. Dillon Baldridge was killed in Afghanistan in June.
KSDK 5:30 PM. CDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Police make mass arrests after protesters shut down EB I-64
-
Hyperloop one tests engines for superfast transport
-
WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO Dramatic video of Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Former FBI leader offers insight into Las Vegas shooting
-
Protests take financial and emotional toll on police
-
FBI profiler: Vegas shooting similar to Texas Tower massacre
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Stranger punches woman near Central West End
-
STL radio DJ in Las Vegas during mass shooting
-
Las Vegas/Mandalay Bay shooting - What we know
More Stories
-
Suit claims ESL football coaches ignored injured…Oct 18, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
-
4 arrested, 1 rescued in STL during nationwide child…Oct 18, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
Ford recalls 1.3 million trucks; doors could open…Oct 18, 2017, 1:11 p.m.