Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Says She Wouldn't Change A Thing About Her Past

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has made controversial headlines in the past. But, in a new interview with the Swedish journal Svenskdam, she said she wouldn't change a thing. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

KSDK 12:13 PM. CDT September 20, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories