Trump Says He Groped Melania in Public, Thinks Ivanka Looks Down on Him
President Trump thinks Ivanka looks down on him, that his germaphobia could be psychological, and admits that he's groped Melania in public before. Nathan Rousseau Smith (@FantasticMrNate) reports.
KSDK 11:51 AM. CDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
VERIFY: Are NFL football players required to stand for the National Anthem?
-
Trump comments on protests spur response from football world
-
Freshman takes four dates to homecoming
-
Tenn. church shooter 'just walked in, started shooting'
-
USC Good Samaritan Explains What Happened
-
Galleria protest ends with injuries & arrests
-
How Trump impacted the NFL on Sunday
-
All protesters arrested Saturday have been released
-
Mom set to lose thousands over LuLaRoe issues
-
Lost dog rescued from top of 14er
More Stories
-
North Korea: Trump's statement a 'declaration of war'Sep 25, 2017, 10:13 a.m.
-
Police in standoff with armed man in south St. Louis CountySep 25, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
97-year-old Missouri WWII veteran kneels in support…Sep 25, 2017, 7:40 a.m.