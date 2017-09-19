We Now Have Even More Evidence of Water on Mars
River deposits that show us water existed on Mars 3.5 billion years ago are nothing new. But one region has some of the most densely packed river deposits ever discovered. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has more.
KSDK 1:23 PM. CDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Naval Hospital Jacksonville removes employees in viral photos
-
Protesters gather in downtown St. Louis Monday night
-
Verify: Will Reese's Peanut Butter Cups be discontinued this October?
-
Teen returns wallet he found with $1,500 in cash
-
Security officer shot in Casino Queen armed robbery
-
11 new features in IOS 11
-
Trump mocks 'Rocket Man' Kim Jong Un
-
Hurricane Irma took their homes and possibly their future
-
Reward issues for finding alleged vandal
-
Culpeppers surveillance video
More Stories
-
St. Louis Mayor postpones tonight's townhall meetingSep 19, 2017, 1:24 p.m.
-
At UN, Trump threatens to 'totally destroy North…Sep 19, 2017, 9:44 a.m.
-
How iOS 11 will change your Apple deviceSep 19, 2017, 8:07 a.m.