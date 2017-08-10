All lanes of EB I-270 closing in Madison Co. this weekend

File photo (Photo: Getty ThinkStock, Custom)

COLLINSVILLE, ILL. - All lanes of eastbound I-270 will be closed in Madison County for pavement repairs this weekend from Illinois 3 to the Interstate 55/70/270 interchange. Weather permitting, the interstate will close at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 11.

A detour will direct traffic to take northbound Illinois 3 to eastbound New Poag Road to southbound I-255 to eastbound I-55/70 near Collinsville.

Drivers who want to use I-270 to bypass downtown St. Louis are advised to stay on I-70 through downtown to I-55/70 in East St. Louis.

The highway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, August 14.

