Construction expected to close lanes on Mid Rivers Mall Drive

ST. PETERS, MO. - Construction on Mid Rivers Mall Drive will cause temporary lane closured in the area starting Monday.

According to a press release from the City of St. Peters, lane closures will go from McMenamy Road to the entrance of Mid Rivers Mall.

For more information, see the press release below:

A road improvement project on Mid Rivers Mall Drive will require temporary lane closures from McMenamy Road to the entrance to Mid Rivers Mall beginning Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. While workers are present, the northbound right through traffic lane will be closed on Mid Rivers Mall Drive to allow construction of new dedicated right turn lanes at the intersections of Mid Rivers Square, Suemandy Drive and the Mid Rivers Mall entrance. Work is scheduled to take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. The northbound lane will be reopened at the end of each day. The entire project is scheduled to be complete by the end of June. The project will improve safety and reduce traffic congestion when complete. Drivers are asked to use caution while driving through work zones. Learn more about street projects in St. Peters at www.stpetersmo.net/streets.

