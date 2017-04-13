IDOT closing WB 64 lanes, ramps near Scott AFB for emergency repairs

Traffic (Photo: KSDK)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions and lane closures near Scott Air Force Base to make emergency repairs.

According to a press release, the right lane of westbound Interstate 64 at IL Route 158 Thursday and Friday after pavement failure. The release said full access will be restored as soon as possible after the repair Friday afternoon.

IDOT is asking drivers to avoid the area or use alternate routes if possible.

For more information, visit www.stl-traffic.org.

