One lane of I-255 NB and SB closed for concrete installation

One lane in each direction of Interstate 255 in St. Clair County will be closed starting Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.

The left lane in each direction of the highway between Illinois Route 15 and State Street will be closed for about a week as crews put in the concrete light foundations. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek alternative routes to avoid the area.

