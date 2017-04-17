KSDK
One lane of I-255 NB and SB closed for concrete installation

Sam Clancy, KSDK 9:49 PM. CDT April 17, 2017

One lane in each direction of Interstate 255 in St. Clair County will be closed starting Tuesday at 5:30 a.m.

The left lane in each direction of the highway between Illinois Route 15 and State Street  will be closed for about a week as crews put in the concrete light foundations. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

The Illinois Department of Transportation is asking drivers to seek alternative routes to avoid the area.

