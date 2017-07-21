WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:55PM
37
St. Louis, MO
Menu
This is a truncated article title that goes in the header of the page.
KSDK Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Closings
  • Sponsored by
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Upgrade Your PB&J Sandwich with Ros� Jelly

It seems like anything edible can be ros� flavored. Get a load of this new jelly flavor! Buzz60's Djenane Beaulieu (@djenanebeaulieu) has the scoop ...pun intended!

Related Videos

Clues Your Body Gives Off Signaling That it's Time Change Your Diet
BUZZ60
Chrissy Teigen is Making Grey Hair Cool
BUZZ60
Hotel Owner Wants $6.5M from YouTuber in Feud Over Free Lodging Request
BUZZ60
Wedding Trends You May Want to Ditch This Year
BUZZ60
Nearly 1 in 5 Americans Never Treat Themselves (But They Want To!)
BUZZ60
Your Dirty Winter Clothes Could be the Reason You're Sick in Bed
BUZZ60
Eating Carbs For Dinner Might Not be as Unhealthy as You Think
BUZZ60
Aerosol in the Atmosphere May Be Masking Global Warming
BUZZ60
One Photographer Is Creating Dreamworlds Using Internet Stock Images
BUZZ60
Travel Tips From Flight Attendants Every Passenger Should Know
BUZZ60
Fifth Graders Get More Than They Bargain for After Eating Pot Gummies
BUZZ60
Long Lines Wrap Around Block For Checkout-Free Shopping at Amazon Go
BUZZ60
© 2018 KSDK-TV. All Rights Reserved.