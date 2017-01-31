35 years later: Remembering the Blizzard of 1982

Our kids were stuck at their grandparent’s house. My husband plowed snow for three days straight. (Photo: Margaret Bernhard, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - Thirty-five years ago today our city was waking up to one of the worst snow storms in its history. The Great Blizzard of 1982 paralyzed the city.

The National Weather Service says more than 4,000 drivers were stranded on highways and some schools stayed closed for a week.

When the storm cleared, roughly 20 inches of snow fell in the city and forecasters called the 1982 blizzard a 1-in-70 year snow storm.

On Monday, we asked our Facebook fans to share their memories of the blizzard. Here is what some of you had to say:

Jean Wessels Ray:

"We had to call a neighbor with a 4 wheel drive vehicle in the middle of the night to drive us to the hospital for the birth of our sweet Megan. Happy 35th Birthday, Megan! Oh, the trip home.....even highway 30 was snowpacked and so bumpy!"

Suzette Holmes:

"We had a dance concert scheduled at SIUE. "The show must go on!" I rode from Granite City with someone who worked the show. Fought the storm. Got dressed and in make-up. Not one person in the audience. Show cancelled, and we chartered our own course home on the unplowed roads in the thunder snow. Memorable evening!!!"

Timothy Kellermann:

"I was stuck in the ditch all night till Morning . Started the truck up every hour or so to stay warm . Had to walk home next morning about 2 miles. Snow on roads was 2 ft deep. Had a jeep pull me out the next day. You want a good snow vehicle, get a jeep, awesome vehicles."

Tammy Wagoner Mann:

"I had a great time hanging out with friends at Judy's house Rebecca Campbell Frank. We literally had a store across the street, so we went and loaded up on snack foods and played games and cards the whole time!"

Deb Hopkins:

"I was due in 2 weeks with my first son when we got 24 + inches of snow in Donnellson Illinois. We lived out in the country and needless to say we were snowed in for a couple of days. We were so scared I would go into labor early but luckily I didn't have him till March 11th(3 weeks late!) Now they wouldn't let a woman go that long."

Joel Beck:

"Remember help pulling an ambulance up a hill, with my jeep. I also, like many others, had helped in getting medical staff to St. Johns & Mo Bap hospitals. Remember the storm well."

Where were you? Join the conversation on the KSDK NewsChannel 5 Facebook page!

(© 2017 KSDK)