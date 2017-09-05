4 household hacks to make sure you're hurricane ready

Here's some helpful hacks to get your home ready -- in ways you might've never thought possible. (Photo: 10News)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Preparing for a hurricane can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be difficult.

Here are some hurricane hacks you might've never thought of–using items you've likely got at home–to help make sure you're prepared.

-Turn your washing machine into a cooler: Fill it up with ice and close the lid to keep items cool. And don't worry about what to do when the ice begins to melt, the machine is designed to drain water.

-Your dishwasher can be a waterproof safe: It's sealed to keep water in, so it should do just fine keeping it out too. Just make sure all your dishes are taken out before loading up important documents or belongings.

-Water bottles and flashlights make great lanterns: Instead of purchasing an expensive lantern, try taping a flashlight to the bottom of a water bottle to illuminate a room. For a bigger glow, try a larger water jug with a head light strapped onto it.

-Aluminum dish pans can keep your furniture out of water: It might do much in major flooding, but if water begins to pool on your floor, placing those disposable aluminum cooking pans around the furniture legs can help minimize water damage.

Track the tropics: Download the 10News app

More: CHECKLIST: Your hurricane season supply kit

Some other tips to keep in mind:

-Plastic bins and bags are your best friend: They are water tight and can store a variety of items you either want to keep safe or cool.

-Make extra ice ahead of time: Freeze it in bags, freeze it in bottles, use it when the power goes out, you'll likely need it.

-Fill up the tub with water: You might not need it for drinking, but it will come in handy if you're looking for water for cleaning, boiling or flushing!

-Take pictures before the storm: It'll be a big help for insurance purposes, in case you have to make a claim because of damage. All you need is your cell phone. The best thing to do is to walk through each room slowly, narrating what the camera is looking at and take a visual inventory of things covered by your insurance policy. Make sure to send that video to someone or upload it to the cloud, so you have it when you need it.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV