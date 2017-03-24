Anthony Friday Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Harbor freight refund
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Possible cure for Sepsis
-
Son defies mother helps save her life
-
4-year-old suspended over shell casing
-
Community helps Illinois girl with cancer
-
Attorney for suspect in Rockville rape case says sex was 'consensual'
-
Family of man shot at MetroLink stop grieves
-
St. Louis Blues pay tribute to Chuck Berry
-
"Hairbrush" burglar accused of robbing a McDonald's in Groves
More Stories
-
Republicans give up on Obamacare repeal bill, move…Mar 24, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
-
Michael Porter Jr. commits to MizzouMar 24, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
-
MetroLink shooting suspect in custodyMar 22, 2017, 1:36 p.m.