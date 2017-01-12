Fort Leonard Wood suspends normal operations Friday

Fort Leonard Wood (Photo: KSDK)

Fort Leonard Wood normal operations are suspended Friday due to inclement weather.

According to a press release, only critical and mission essential personnel are to report to work Friday.

Hospital and doctor appointments at the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital will be rescheduled by GLWACH staff. Only emergency services will be available, the press release said.

Child Development Centers and School Ace Centers will be closed as well.

For a full list of school and other closings, click here.

(© 2017 KSDK)