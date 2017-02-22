KSDK
Craig Moeller visits Uthoff Valley Elementary School

Craig visited the second grade class to discuss weather, forecasting, and weather safety.

Craig Moeller, KSDK 10:03 PM. CST February 22, 2017

Chief Meteorologist Craig Moeller visited Uthoff Valley Elementary School Wednesday. Check out the video above for all the fun from the visit.

Click here if you would like to schedule a school visit.

