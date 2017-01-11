Electric companies preparing for winter weather

Winter weather predicted for the end of the week has Missouri's electric cooperatives preparing to repair any weather-related damage to power lines.
Below freezing temperatures are expected to blow into the area overnight Thursday. With the cold air in place, warm and moist air aloft will be moving over us creating mostly freezing rain. There may be some sleet, especially when the precipitation first starts, but freezing rain seems to be the most likely scenario.
With the storm targeting St. Louis and the surrounding areas, Missouri's electrical cooperatives will activate their emergency assistance plan. Under this plan, material and workers from systems not affected by the storm will be sent quickly to assist those in need. These workers will include contractors and tree trimmers.
If necessary, they will also get help from other states to get members back online.
The cooperative has been tracking the storm for days, and extra materials are already on hand for those predicted to be in the path of the storm.
To track outages in your area and to get into contact with providers, you can find their websites and contact information below.
Missouri Cooperative members:
- Cuivre River Electric Cooperative (Serving Lincoln, Pike, St. Charles and Warren counties)
- Crawford Electric (Crawford County)
- Callaway Electric (rural Callaway and southern Montgomery)
- Three Rivers (Cole, Gasconade, Osage, and Franklin)
- City of Kirkwood — Call (314) 822-5842 or (314) 822-5858 for check City of Kirkwood Facebook Page
Illinois Cooperative members:
- MJM Electric (Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery, Bond, Madison, Fayette)
- Rural Electric Convenience Cooperative (Macoupin, Montgomery)
- Illinois Electric Cooperative (Calhoun, Green)
- Clinton County Electric (Clinton and part of St. Clair)
- Monroe County Electric (Monroe and part of St. Clair & Fayette)
- Egyptian Electric Cooperative (St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Washington)
- Tri-County Electric Cooperative (St. Clair, Clinton, Washington, Marion, Fayette)
- Southwestern Electric (Madison, Bond, Fayette, Clinton, Jersey, Marion, Macoupin, Montgomery, St. Clair and Effingham counties)
