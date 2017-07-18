Excessive heat warning issued for STL until Saturday

ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the City of St. Louis area. The warning is in effect from 12 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Saturday July 22.

Temperatures are expected to be near or above 100 degrees, with heat index values between 105 and 113 degrees.

Conditions will be extremely dangerous to sensitive groups, the elderly, pets and those without adequate cooling.

Try to limit exercise to dawn or dusk, outside the peak heating of the day, and make sure to stay very hydrated throughout the day if you have to be outside for a prolonged period of time.

Remember to bring pets inside or have them in a shaded area with plenty of cold water to drink, and to check on elderly neighbors from time to time.

Safety Tips from the Department of Health

Avoid poorly ventilated areas and prolonged work in the sun.

Keep plenty of fluids on hand and try to stay in, or take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned environment.

Wear light weight loose fitting clothing.

Never leave children unattended in a vehicle. Check the backseat. During extreme heat vehicle temperatures can reach lethal levels in a matter of minutes.

Continuously check on family members, neighbors, elderly, chronically ill, and friends. If they have air conditioning available, encourage them to use it.

Replace Salt and Minerals: Heavy sweating removes salt and minerals from the body that need to be replaced. A sports drink can replace the salt and minerals you lose in sweat.

If you are on a low-salt diet, have diabetes, high blood pressure, or other chronic conditions, talk with your doctor before drinking a sports beverage or taking salt tablets.

Signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke

Heat exhaustion:

• Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat

• Heavy sweating

• Faintness

• Dizziness

• Fatigue

• Weak, rapid pulse

• Low blood pressure upon standing

• Muscle cramps

• Nausea

• Headache

Heat stroke:

• Throbbing headache

• Dizziness and light-headedness

• lack of sweating despite the heat

• red, hot, dry skin

• muscle weakness or cramps

• nausea and vomiting

• rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak

• rapid, shallow breathing

• behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering

• seizures

• unconsciousness

Heat-related services available for residents

Cooldown St. Louis helps area seniors and disabled with air-conditioning and utilities | 314-241-7668 www.cooldownstlouis.org

Information on cooling sites through the United Way Greater St. Louis | 1-800-427-4627

Animals in distress should be reported to the City of St. Louis Citizens’ Service Bureau | 314-622-4800 or Stray Rescue at 314-771-6121 extension 225

