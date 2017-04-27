Flash flooding possible this weekend

KSDK -- Several inches of rain are expected to fall across parts of the bi-state region by Sunday evening. The heavy rain is expected to cause rapid rises on smaller creeks and streams, making flash flooding a real possibility. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for all the the 5 On Your Side area from Friday evening through Sunday evening.

Several waves of showers and storms will develop and move through the area beginning Friday. Most of the rain during the day Friday is expected to be fairly light. Heavier rain and even the potential for severe thunderstorms will increase by later Friday night into early Saturday morning. The severe threat includes the potential for large hail and damaging wind and is more likely south of St. Louis.

During the day Saturday and into Sunday, several rounds of showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall will move through the area. Most areas will see at least two inches of rainfall with some areas seeing as much as six or more inches of rain by the time it all ends late Sunday night.

With recent rain, especially over southern Missouri and southern Illinois, this additional rain will quickly fill smaller creeks and streams. The smaller rivers will also see significant jumps and may go well above flood stage depending on the amount and timing of the heaviest rain.

Those that live in flood prone areas should be prepared to move to higher ground quickly if flooding develops. Avoid walking or driving into flooded areas.

