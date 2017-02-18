Anthony Saturday Night Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing St. Louis teen found alive
-
Video: Here's why you shouldn't play dodgeball against a softball pitcher
-
Fire destroys Bogey Hills Country Club
-
Raising money for kids left without parents
-
Good Samaritan ambushed, robbed at gunpoint
-
Truck driver killed after argument at gas station
-
Gay police officer files discrimination suit
-
Pipe bomb suspect in federal court
-
Family to travel to Mexico for murder trial
-
Bogey Hills Country Club destroyed by fire
More Stories
-
Officials investigating body found in CahokiaFeb 18, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
-
McCorvey, who was at center of Roe v. Wade, dead at 69Feb 18, 2017, 7:12 p.m.
-
Brewery offers paid 'paw-ternity' leave for…Feb 18, 2017, 7:02 p.m.