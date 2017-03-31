Fri web wx 730am

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
-
NC woman forced to pay over Facebook comment
-
Cows on the loose in north St. Louis
-
Police response immediately after I-85 collapse
-
Missing Berkeley woman's body identified
-
Stanton Prep students protest prom attire controversy
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one.
-
Family taking action after murder-suicide
More Stories
-
Firefighter shot in helmet, not hurt while fighting…Mar 30, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
-
Interstate Collapse: I-85 closed after fire, partial…Mar 30, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
-
'Angel of Death' serial killer dies after attack in prisonMar 30, 2017, 3:18 p.m.