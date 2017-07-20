Scott Thursday Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Woman hospitalized after one drink at Cancun resort
-
Lone survivor of mom's attack: I saw my mom kill my family
-
BJC employee carjacked in parking garage
-
Sports personality taking on toughest competition of his life
-
Verify: Is Eat-Rite closing?
-
Rick Valeri talks about how he believes he and his wife were drugged on vacation in Mexico
-
Sen.JohnMcCaindiagnosedwithbraincancer
-
City workhouse conditions called deplorable
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Police searching for missing teenager
More Stories
-
O.J. Simpson granted parole, to be released early…Jul 20, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
-
Former MSU pitcher, Texas Ranger John Rheinecker diesJul 20, 2017, 9:35 a.m.
-
Boy with first double hand transplant can now swing a batJul 20, 2017, 8:56 a.m.