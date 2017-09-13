Thurs web wx 4am

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shots fired call closes some WB lanes of 70
-
After 5 weeks, judge still weighing fate of ex-cop charged with murder
-
Effort to crack down on illegal evictions in St. Louis
-
Killing DACA: Why Trump's decision matters to 'Dreamers'
-
Shooting critically injures 6-year-old boy
-
Target mom
-
Charlotte McDonalds worker fired after 'Deportation' tirade
-
Equifax data breach: Your questions answered
-
St. Louis area lawmkers censured by MO Senate
-
Reinventing the baseball bat
More Stories
-
Top Democrats, Trump vow to discuss protections for…Sep 13, 2017, 9:02 p.m.
-
Shots fired closes WB 70 lanesSep 13, 2017, 10:34 p.m.
-
Chappelle-Nadal censured over social media post on TrumpSep 13, 2017, 3:19 p.m.