Tue web wx 730am

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Three killed in boiler explosion
-
Man charged with murder of Berkeley Woman
-
The Deal Guy: North Face At Up To 70% Off
-
Woman fights back against carjacker using gasoline
-
Atherton H.S. student bit by shark
-
Abandoned baby found in Lakewood
-
An overnight stay unlike any other at Hermann Cottage's treehouse
-
New Prince Charles bio reveals details about life of next British king
-
Man arrested after donkey punched in head
More Stories
-
Man charged in connection with Monica Sykes caseApr. 3, 2017, 4:48 p.m.
-
3 dead, 4 injured in boiler explosion in SoulardApr. 3, 2017, 8:01 a.m.
-
Lillelid murders still haunt East Tennessee, 20 years laterApr. 4, 2017, 6:17 a.m.